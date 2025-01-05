Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the developmental strides of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, regardless of political affiliations.

Speaking during his official visit to Enugu, Tinubu emphasized the need for unity and collaboration among leaders to advance Nigeria’s progress.

Addressing dignitaries at the commissioning of the Government House Command and Control Center in Enugu, the President highlighted the importance of cross-party collaboration.

He said, “I don’t care which party you come from; you are my friend. Alex Otti of Abia State is also doing very well. It is not about the differences in languages and place of birth.

“No one of us has control of the mother tongue. God created us, and you can find yourself in Enugu, Onitsha, or Lagos.

*We are all members of one huge family called Nigeria, but we live in different rooms in the same house,” Tinubu stated.

The President further explained the necessity of building a united Nigeria that satisfies the needs of its citizens, both now and in the future.

He praised the technological advancements at the Command and Control Center, which provide a real-time security canopy across Enugu State, and commended Governor Peter Mbah for his vision and execution of such transformative projects.

Governor Mbah, in his remarks, credited the completion of these projects to President Tinubu’s bold economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the foreign exchange market.

These initiatives, Mbah noted, freed up funds that have been reinvested into infrastructure development.

“Your Excellency, your credential as a true federalist stands out brightly, and the legacies thereof will long earn you resounding accolades.

“The courageous pronouncements you made to free up funds for development: the removal of fuel subsidy, the unification of the foreign exchange, and several social interventions your government continues to provide, have allowed us to complete these projects,” Mbah stated.

The President’s recognition of Governor Alex Otti’s efforts in Abia State further reinforced the theme of unity and collaboration.

Tinubu’s acknowledgment serves as a rallying call for leaders to prioritize development over political differences, ensuring a collective push toward progress in Nigeria.

The Government House Command and Control Center stands as a testament to the possibilities of innovative governance, addressing security challenges through advanced technology.

Governor Mbah affirmed that such projects extend beyond physical infrastructure to include significant investments in social and digital advancements.

This landmark visit highlights Tinubu’s commitment to fostering unity and supporting impactful leadership across Nigeria, regardless of party affiliations, while driving home the importance of a collaborative approach to governance for the betterment of the nation.

