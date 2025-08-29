Tinubu Hails Olayinka Babalola For Emerging Rotary Int’l President-Elect

President Bola Tinubu on Friday congratulated Olayinka Babalola on his election as the President-elect of Rotary International for the 2026/2027 calendar year.

New Telegraph recalls that Babalola, a member of the Rotary Club of Trans Amadi, Nigeria, was elected by the Rotary International Board of Directors following SangKoo Yun’s resignation on health grounds and will assume office on July 1, 2026.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President expressed the belief that Babalola’s elevation is “A testament to his years of service through the Nigerian Society of Engineers and Rotary International.”

President Tinubu lauded his philanthropic initiatives and relentless pursuit of projects that have impacted lives, strengthened communities, and advanced peace, progress, and human dignity.

According to the statement, Tinubu also believed that Babalola’s election would “inspire millions of Nigerians, especially the younger generation, by demonstrating that anyone can achieve global recognition and lead transformative change with vision, integrity, and dedication to service.”

Tinubu wished Babalola a successful tenure and renewed strength in his service to humanity.

“As you prepare to assume office, you can count on our support and encouragement to continue championing humanitarian causes, fostering international partnerships, and promoting the spirit of service to humanity,” the President assured Babalola.