Tinubu hails Okiro’s contributions to national devt at 74

President Bola Tinubu has commended the former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Sir Mike Mbama Okiro, for his contributions to national development as he turned 74 yesterday.

The commendation came in a statement by his Spokesman, Mr. Dele Alake, yesterday. According to him the seasoned ex-police chief served the country in various capacities in the course of his chequered career. He said Okiro served the country meritoriously in various positions, during which he made important contributions to Nigeria’s development.

The statement said: “He served as Lagos State Commissioner of Police, during my time as governor of the state, a period of a smooth relationship that helped in bringing peace and harmony in the state, particularly among the various ethnic groups.