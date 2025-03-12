Tinubu Hails Oguntade’s Fearlessness, Courage At 85

Share

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Justice George Oguntade, former justice of the Supreme Court and Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, describing his life as that of fearlessness and courage as he clocked 85 on March 10.

Oguntade began his legal career as a court clerk and was appointed a Judge of the Lagos High Court in 1980.

He served as judge of the Court of Appeal between 1987 and 2004, after which he was appointed justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The renowned jurist contributed immensely to advancing and enriching the country’s jurisprudence, particularly in constitutional and administrative law.

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, noted that Oguntade’s tenure at the Supreme Court witnessed the delivery of many landmark judgments, one of which was his dissenting judgment in the appeal by the then-presidential candidate of the ANPP, General Muhammadu Buhari [Rtd.], against the declared winner, President Umaru Yar’Adua of the PDP. Justice Oguntade annulled the election and ordered a re-run.

