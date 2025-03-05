Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as an extraordinary leader whose contributions have shaped Nigeria’s history and development.

President Tinubu gave this commendation while paying tribute to Obasanjo on his 88th birthday anniversary.

In a birthday message issued on Wednesday, President Tinubu reminisced about Obasanjo’s decades of service to the nation, from his role in the military to his leadership as both a military and civilian head of state.

He recalled how, as a Colonel in the Nigerian Army, Obasanjo played a key role in ending Nigeria’s civil war by receiving the instrument of surrender from Biafran Army Commander Philip Effiong.

Tinubu also referenced Obasanjo’s historic transition of power in 1979, when he became the first military ruler in Nigeria to voluntarily hand over to a civilian government.

Two decades later, Obasanjo returned to lead the country as a civilian president in 1999, guiding Nigeria into a new democratic era that continues to this day.

Recognizing Obasanjo’s impact, Tinubu praised his policies and reforms, which he said left a lasting mark on the country.

He commended the former leader’s dedication to national unity, peace, and progress, both during his time in office and afterward.

Tinubu acknowledged that, even in retirement, Obasanjo remains an influential voice in Nigerian and global affairs, playing a key role in conflict resolution, governance advocacy, and Pan-African diplomacy through institutions like the African Union and the United Nations.

While noting that Obasanjo’s interventions in national matters are sometimes controversial, Tinubu described them as vital checks on leadership and public policy.

He expressed gratitude for the former president’s lifelong contributions to Nigeria and prayed for his continued strength and wisdom.

Tinubu extended warm birthday wishes to Obasanjo on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, celebrating his statesmanship and enduring influence on national and international affairs.

