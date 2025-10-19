Tinubu Hails Oba Of Benin On 9th Coronation Anniversary

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, on the ninth anniversary of his ascension to the throne, lauding his commitment to peace, unity, and cultural renaissance within the Benin Kingdom and beyond.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the President joined the government and people of Edo State, the Benin Traditional Council, and the royal family in celebrating the monarch’s nine years of exemplary leadership and service to his people and Nigeria.

President Tinubu praised the Oba for his unwavering efforts in promoting social harmony, particularly his active role in combating human trafficking and illegal migration, which have long affected the region’s youth.

He also commended Oba Ewuare II’s strong advocacy for the preservation of African heritage, especially his ongoing campaign for the repatriation of stolen Benin artefacts from Western museums, describing it as a noble pursuit to safeguard the continent’s history and pride.

“As the Oba of Benin marks nine years on the revered throne of his ancestors, I commend his leadership, wisdom, and cultural stewardship in preserving the timeless traditions of the Benin Kingdom and inspiring future generations,” the President stated.

President Tinubu prayed for long life, good health, and continued success for the monarch, wishing him many more years of impactful reign.