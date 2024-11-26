Tinubu Hails NNPCL, Orders Reactivation Of Warri, Kaduna Refineries

Share

President Bola Tinubu has lauded the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for successfully reviving the Port Harcourt Refinery, with petroleum product loading commencing on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

President Tinubu. however, attributed this milestone to former President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in initiating the refinery’s rehabilitation and thanked the African Export-Import Bank for financing the project.

Tinubu gave this commendation on Tuesday in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu praised NNPCL’s Group CEO, Mele Kyari, for his leadership and called for the swift reactivation of the second Port Harcourt refinery, as well as the Warri and Kaduna refineries.

“With the successful revival of the Port Harcourt refinery, President Tinubu urges NNPC Limited to expedite the scheduled reactivation of both the second Port Harcourt refinery and the Warri and Kaduna refineries,” the statement partly read.

These efforts aim to boost domestic refining capacity, align with private sector contributions, and position Nigeria as a leading energy hub.

Reaffirming his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Tinubu emphasized energy security, export capacity, and the eradication of Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuel.

He urged all stakeholders to uphold accountability in rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure.

