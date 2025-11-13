Tinubu Hails Nigerian Military Fight Against Banditry

On Wednesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu applauded the men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their sacrifices to the nation, saying the military deserves the support and encouragement of all Nigerians.

President Tinubu, who spoke at the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) conference in Abuja, raised important questions about the important role the Nigerian military plays.

According to the President, given the risks Nigerian soldiers take to protect the territorial integrity of the country, the military deserves encouragement to fight.

“Yes, we are challenged by terrorism, banditry, and others. We recognise that. Are we doing something about it? Are we inspiring the armed forces? Are we encouraging them to fight?

“They put their lives on the line to defend the sovereignty of this country. It is our responsibility,” he said.

New Telegraph reports that the President’s comments came amid concerns over insecurity in different parts of the country.

There have been calls on the Federal Government to nip the spate of killings by terrorists and bandits in the bud.

Recalls that the United States President Trump said Christianity faces an existential threat in Nigeria, describing the alleged killing as a “mass slaughter.