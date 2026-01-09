Tinubu Hails NGX N100trn Market Cap, Calls For Deeper Local Investments

President Bola Tinubu has commended corporate Nigeria, investors and capital market stakeholders following the Nigerian Exchange’s (NGX) historic crossing of the N100 trillion market capitalisation threshold, describing the feat as a strong signal of renewed confidence in the Nigerian economy.

In a State House press statement issued and signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy on Thursday, the President said the milestone marked the emergence of a new economic reality and a rejuvenation of Nigeria’s financial markets.

He urged Nigerians to deepen their participation in the local economy, assuring that 2026 would deliver stronger returns as ongoing economic reforms continue to yield results.

According to Tinubu, the performance of the Nigerian Exchange in 2025 stood out globally at a time when many international markets struggled with weak recovery.

He noted that the NGX All-Share Index closed 2025 with a return of 51.19 per cent, outperforming its 2024 return of 37.65 per cent and surpassing major global benchmarks such as the S&P 500, the FTSE 100 and several emerging market peers.

“Nigeria is no longer a frontier market to be ignored; it is now a compelling destination where value is being discovered,” the President said, adding that the stock market’s strong showing reflects broader improvements in economic health and investor confidence.

Tinubu highlighted robust performances across multiple sectors, citing resilient banks, industrial companies that have localised supply chains, and firms leveraging technology to deliver sustainable returns.

He also disclosed that the pipeline of new listings remains strong, with indigenous energy firms, technology companies, telecoms operators and infrastructure-focused entities preparing to access the public market to fund expansion and broaden ownership of the economy.

Beyond equities, the President pointed to improving macroeconomic indicators. He said inflation has eased significantly following monetary tightening and the removal of distortionary financing practices, declining from a peak of 34.8 per cent in December 2024 to 14.45 per cent by November 2025, with projections of further moderation in 2026.

He also cited improvements in Nigeria’s external position, noting that the current account surplus is projected to rise to $18.81 billion in 2026, supported by a surge in non-oil exports and stronger manufacturing output.

Foreign reserves, he said, have crossed $45 billion and a re e x p e c t e d t o e xc e e d $ 5 0 billion in the first quarter of 2026, strengthen – i n g t h e c a p a c i t y o f t h e C e n t r a l B a n k o f N i g e r i a t o m a i n t a i n c u r r e n c y s t a b i l i t y. Tinubu further referenced progress in infrastructure, healthcare, education financing and transportation, describing them as critical enablers of long-ter m growth.