Tinubu Hails NASENI’s EVC For Redefining Public Sector Innovation At 35

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt felicitations to Mr Khalil Suleiman Halilu, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), on his 35th birthday.

The President extolled Halilu, one of the youngest appointees of the Renewed Hope administration, for redefining public sector innovation through his dynamic leadership and forward-thinking reforms that have repositioned NASENI as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s industrial and technological advancement.

He lauded the NASENI chief for his youthful vigour, clarity of purpose, and commitment to harnessing indigenous ingenuity to drive economic diversification and job creation.

Tinubu wished Halilu continued success and wisdom in his service to the nation, encouraging him to sustain his remarkable contributions to the Renewed Hope Agenda and Nigeria’s technological self-reliance.