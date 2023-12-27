Tinubu hails Nasarawa gov at 64, Bagudu at 62

President Bola Tinubu has sent felicitations to the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, as he marks his 64th birthday. Similarly, the President also felicitated with the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, on his 62nd birthday.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President celebrated Sule as an accomplished engineer and businessman who superintended successful private enterprises like African Petroleum and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc before investing his wealth of experience and expertise in the service of the good people of Nasarawa State. Meanwhile, President Tinubu in a statement celebrated Bagudu as a consummate administrator and politician who served as the Executive Governor of Kebbi State from May 29, 2015 to May 29, 2023, and as the Senator representing Kebbi Central from 2009 to 2015. He commended the Ivy League-educated financial expert for the diligence, rigour, detail, passion, and experience he brought to bear in the discharge of his duties.