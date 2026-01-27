Tinubu Hails Mutfwang’s ‘Progressive Homecoming’

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda on Tuesday formally presented the party’s flag and broom to Plateau State Governor, Barrister Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, marking his entry into the ruling party and signaling a major political realignment in Nigeria’s North-Central zone.

Representing President Tinubu at the ceremony in Jos, Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima said Mutfwang’s acceptance of the APC symbolized unity of purpose and a shared commitment to development-driven politics. Tinubu described the move as Mutfwang’s “progressive homecoming”, adding: “The broom represents collective strength. Individually, we may be weak, but together we are unstoppable.”

Shettima also unveiled a series of federal interventions for Plateau, including the planned Akwanga–Jos Road, recruitment of 1,000 youth forest guards, and designation of Plateau as a pilot state for the national livestock development programme.

Prof. Yilwatda formally handed over the party flag, declaring Mutfwang the undisputed APC leader in Plateau State, and described his entry as a defining moment reshaping the state’s political landscape. “Today, Plateau has come home. Come 2027, Plateau will speak with one voice for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas commended Mutfwang’s decision as timely and strategic, emphasizing that it would strengthen Plateau’s cooperation with the Federal Government and deepen democratic stability. Akpabio described the governor as a bridge-builder, while Abbas assured continued support from the National Assembly for policies benefiting the people of Plateau.

The event attracted high-profile APC leaders, including the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, and Nasarawa State Governor Engr. Abdullahi Sule, alongside serving governors, ministers, senators, and lawmakers.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Mutfwang framed his move as a strategic realignment rather than a defection, emphasizing that it was in Plateau’s best interest. “We have chosen a platform that gives us greater opportunity to serve, unite our people, and fast-track development,” he said. The governor pledged loyalty to the APC and support for President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, positioning Plateau as a key pillar of the ruling party in the North-Central region.

Mutfwang formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on December 29, 2025, citing prolonged internal crises as the reason for his decision. The Jos reception, held amid fanfare, marked a major political milestone for the North-Central zone.