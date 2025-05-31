Tinubu Hails Moody’s Upgrade As Boost For Investor Confidence

Share

President Bola Tinubu has described the recent upgrade of Nigeria’s long-term foreign currency issuer rating by Moody’s Investors Service—from Caa2 to B3—as a strong positive signal to global investors and a significant vote of confidence in the country’s economic trajectory and reform agenda.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President said the improved rating reflects growing international recognition of Nigeria’s progress in stabilising its macroeconomic environment, enhancing fiscal transparency, improving debt sustainability, and implementing market-oriented reforms under his leadership.

Moody’s based its decision on what it described as “a more resilient fiscal position, stronger external accounts, and the government’s demonstrated commitment to macroeconomic and structural reforms.”

These include the unification of the foreign exchange market, removal of fuel subsidies, increase in non-oil revenue, and restoration of monetary policy credibility through actions taken by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sound economic management and inclusive growth.

“This upgrade signals to global investors and partners that Nigeria is back on a path of responsibility, reform, and renewed credibility. It underscores our unwavering commitment to transparency, discipline, and prosperity for all Nigerians,” he said.

The rating upgrade is expected to improve Nigeria’s access to international capital markets, lower borrowing costs, and attract foreign direct investment—key drivers for economic revitalisation and job creation.

President Tinubu assured that the Federal Government remains committed to sustaining reform momentum and strengthening the resilience of the Nigerian economy.

He noted that efforts would continue to broaden the tax base, deepen the digital economy, boost industrial productivity, and support vulnerable populations through well-targeted social protection programmes.

“This positive rating reinforces global confidence in Nigeria’s future and represents a milestone in the administration’s goal of restoring investor trust, unlocking economic potential, and securing long-term prosperity,” he added.

