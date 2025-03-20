Tinubu Hails Leading EFCC’s Lawyer, Pinheiro At 60

Share

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated one of the leading prosecutors of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and founder of a full-service law firm, Pinheiro LP, Prof. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Tinubu, in a letter dated March 18, 2025, praised Pinheiro’s high-level advocacy and profound contributions to the development of Nigeria’s justice sector, especially in the areas of legal reforms and anti-corruption.

The letter reads: “My dear learned silk, Kemi, It is with great delight that I write to congratulate you on the occasion of your 60th birthday. This milestone is not just a celebration of years but of a life dedicated to the pursuit of justice, excellence in advocacy, and unwavering service to our great nation.

“Kemi, your distinguished career in the legal profession, spanning nearly four decades, has been defined by a steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law and advancing the cause of justice.

“Your remarkable contributions, particularly in legal reforms, high-level advocacy, and the fight against corruption, have left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s legal and governance landscape.

I have followed with admiration your passion for defending the integrity of our institutions, and your dedication to nurturing the next generation of legal minds.

“Beyond the courtroom, your generosity and commitment to social justice through the Mujibat Folashade Idewu Foundation exemplify the true spirit of service.

Your impact transcends the legal profession, touching lives and inspiring many through your philanthropy and leadership.

“As you celebrate this landmark birthday, I join your family, friends, and colleagues in giving thanks to Almighty God, for your life, your achievements, and your invaluable contributions to our country.

May the Almighty grant you continued good health, wisdom, and strength to keep serving our nation and humanity.

“Happy 60th birthday, Kemi! May your legacy of excellence and service endure for many years to come”.

In 2023, President Tinubu conferred Prof. Pinheiro with the prestigious national honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (OFR) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to legal practice in Nigeria and to humanity.

