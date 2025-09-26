Tinubu Hails Ladoja On Coronation As 44th Olubadan

President Bola Tinubu on Friday hailed the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, describing him as a rare gem in history.

Speaking during Ladoja’s coronation in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday, President Tinubu described the event as an honour to witness, noting that Ladoja’s journey reflected perseverance and reliability.

He praised the new Olubadan’s resilience during political struggles, recalling their shared history at the Senate and during his impeachment battle as the governor of Oyo.

Tinubu prayed that the monarch would live long and be remembered as a celebrated leader in Nigeria’s history.

The President also used the occasion to give Nigerians insight into the state of the economy.

Tinubu also thanked Ibadan residents for their support during the 2023 elections, describing his visit as “a homecoming filled with joy and excitement.”

“Today is an exciting day. It’s a great honour to witness your coronation, to witness history.

“Today I am honoured and proud to give you cheering news that the economy has turned the corner.