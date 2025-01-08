Tinubu Hails Kyari’s Diligence At 60

Share

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL for transforming the organisation as he clocks 60.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President recalled that despite cynicism in some quarters, the NNPCL under Kyari’s leadership has recorded notable achievements, including the resuscitation of two refineries, an increase in domestic natural gas consumption and a boost in oil production to 1.8 million barrels per day.

The President applauded Kyari’s dedication to service and the professionalism he has maintained throughout his distinguished career at the NNPC, OPEC and as the first Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL.

Tinubu said: “Kyari is a shining example and embodiment of the ideals of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I commend his commitment to creating new opportunities and ensuring the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s energy sector.”

He prayed to Almighty Allah to continue to grant Kyari sound health, wisdom, and strength to serve the nation while mentoring the next generation of energy sector leaders.

