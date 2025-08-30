Tinubu Hails Kukah’s Sacrifice In Balancing Spiritual, Intellectual Works At 73

President Bola Tinubu has lauded Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Reverend Matthew Hassan Kukah’s sacrifice in balancing his spiritual and intellectual works with practical guides on how democracy could impact development and good governance worldwide as he turns 73.

President Tinubu joined the Catholic family and Body of Christ to celebrate the highly revered priest, whose compassion for the poor and underprivileged continued to influence people-centred development policies in Nigeria and Africa.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President remarked: “Bishop Kukah’s role in the struggle for the return of democracy in Nigeria and his support for peace and harmony are remarkable.

“Bishop Kukah served as a member of Nigeria’s Truth Commission, Secretary of the Political Reform Conference, member of Nigeria’s Electoral Reform Committee, and worked assiduously to promote harmonious relationships between Christians and Muslims as Chairman of Nigeria’s Inter-religious Dialogue.”

As Bishop Kukah turns 73, the President hopes his tireless advocacy for justice, democracy and human development would remain an irreplaceable treasure.