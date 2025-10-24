Tinubu Hails Kessington Adebutu At 90

President Bola Tinubu on Friday congratulated renowned Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Kessington Adebutu, on his 90th birthday.

In a statement released by the State House, President Tinubu praised Adebutu’s journey from humble beginnings in Iperu-Iremo, Ogun State, to becoming one of Nigeria’s most influential entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

Tinubu described him as a national icon and role model whose life reflects integrity, compassion, and enduring service to humanity.

The President also described his friendship with Adebutu as one built on mutual respect and admiration, noting that Adebutu remained a reliable brother, a loyal, honest, and dependable gentleman whose integrity and humility are widely admired.

He highlighted Adebutu’s pioneering role in developing Nigeria’s modern lotto industry, saying his innovation “created jobs, sustained families, and inspired young Nigerians to believe in enterprise and diligence.”

The President also commended Adebutu’s wide-ranging philanthropy through the Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation, which he said had changed countless lives across Nigeria.

He noted that Adebutu’s recognition as Odole Oodua and other prestigious Yoruba titles reflected his service to cultural preservation and the Yoruba people.

“From a humble background in the serene town of Iperu-Iremo, where his life’s journey began, Chief Adebutu rose to national prominence as a businessman, philanthropist, and cultural icon who embodies the virtues of hard work, honour, and compassion.

“Through his admirable personality, business acumen, resilience, and benevolent spirit, Chief Adebutu distinguished himself as one of Nigeria’s most outstanding entrepreneurs.

“His remarkable contributions to business, philanthropy, culture, and national development are footprints that will endure across generations. Through hard work and consistency, he became a national icon and role model. His entrepreneurial spirit — pioneering the modern lotto business — has created jobs, sustained families, and inspired young Nigerians.

“Through his foundation, countless indigent students have received scholarships, while communities have benefited from his support for youth programmes, sports, culture, and social development. He has remained a silent giver, touching lives without fanfare.

“Outside of business, where he made his name and fortune, Chief Adebutu also contributed to strengthening democracy, promoting good governance, fostering national unity, and promoting peace.

“On this special anniversary of his 90th birthday, I thank Chief Adebutu on behalf of the nation for bringing joy, opportunities, and livelihoods to countless families through his businesses and philanthropy. I wish him many years of good health and continued contributions to national progress,” Tinubu concluded.