Tinubu Hails Japan’s First Female PM, Sanae Takaichi

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, congratulated Sanae Takaichi on her historic emergence as the first female Prime Minister of Japan.

Describing her emergence as a milestone achievement that reflects her longstanding contributions to Japanese politics and governance, President Tinubu extended warm wishes on behalf of the Nigerian government and people, while highlighting the shared values that underpin Nigeria-Japan relations

In a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to deepening diplomatic, economic and strategic ties with Japan under Takaichi’s administration.

He noted that her victory represented both the confidence of the Japanese people and the recognition of her loyalty and service to her political party.

Tinubu also reaffirmed Nigeria’s willingness to expand bilateral cooperation. He expressed optimism that both countries would strengthen economic and diplomatic ties under her leadership.

The President said, “Your Excellency, on behalf of the people and Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I extend to you my warmest congratulations on your election as the first female Prime Minister of Japan.

“Your victory as the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party and ultimately as the Prime Minister of Japan constitutes a remarkable expression of the confidence reposed in you by the good people of Japan.

“Your election as the first female Prime Minister of Japan is also a testament to the decades of your tremendous contributions to the growth of your political party and governance in Japan.

“As you assume this mandate, you can please rest assured of Nigeria’s continued goodwill and support for Japan.

“Nigeria and Japan have maintained a deep, productive, and strategic relationship over the years, covering several areas of bilateral cooperation.

“I am confident that we would work together to build on the foundation that has been laid, as well as strengthen and deepen the relationship between our two countries.

“I therefore look forward to meeting with you at your earliest convenience to explore these opportunities.”