Tinubu Hails JABU Chancellor, Adegbulugbe At 70

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday congratulated the Chancellor of Joseph Babalola University (JABU) Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, on his 70th birthday.

President Tinubu lauded Adegbulugbe for his achievements and contributions to academia, evangelism, business, and philanthropy.

This is contained in a press statement issued in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga and made available to newsman.

The President acknowledged Adegbulugbe’s academic journey, highlighting his 1976 graduation with a First-Class degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University).

He noted that it was a perfect Grade Point Average (GPA) of 5.0, an extraordinary accomplishment that distinguished him early in his career.

Tinubu expressed confidence in Adegbulugbe’s continued pursuit of excellence and is optimistic about his ongoing contributions to the nation’s development.

He wished Adegbulugbe and his wife, Princess Afolake Adegbulugbe, many more years filled with good health and abundant blessings.

