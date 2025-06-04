Tinubu Hails Industrialist, Jolayemi At 85

Share

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Oyin Jolayemi, a prominent industrialist and business icon, on his 85th birthday.

The President, in a press release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, described Jolayemi as a successful entrepreneur with several decades of business experience.

Jolayemi, the founder and chairman of indigenous conglomerate Daily Need Group of Companies, hails from Iludun Oro, Kwara State.

He became a household name in Lagos, where he relocated at age 13, armed only with the determination to succeed.

Tinubu highlighted Jolayemi’s grass-to-grace story and eventual rise to the zenith. He says his life is a testament to hard work, industry, and resilience that the younger generations should emulate.

The President commended Jolayemi’s commitment and contributions to Nigeria’s economic development, including his efforts to provide employment opportunities to young people and his belief in the country’s renaissance.

The President wished Jolayemi continued success in business and other endeavours and God’s grace.

