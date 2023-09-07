Tinubu Hails Indian Industrialists Over $14bn Investment Pledges

President Bola Tinubu yesterday commended Indian investors for significant investment pledges amounting to nearly US$14 billion committed during the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and Conference held on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India. “We are ready to give you the best returns for investment possible; there’s nowhere else like our country. Nigeria offers the best returns for investment today, so invest now,” Tinubu told Indian business leaders from the pharmaceutical, power, petrochemical and agricultural sectors.

“Among these new investments, Indorama Petrochemical Limited has pledged a new investment of $8 billion in the expansion of its fertiliser production and petrochemical facility in Eleme, Rivers State,” the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed in a statement he signed yesterday. The statement is entitled: “President Tinubu to Indian investors: Do not procrastinate as Nigeria offers the best return on investment; lauds $14 billion in new investment pledges at Nigeria-India economic roundtable.”

Also on the list of new investors is Jindal Steel and Power Limited, one of India’s largest private steel producers, which committed to investing $3 billion in Nigeria. As an offshoot of the discussions, the founding President of SkipperSeil Limited, Mr Jitender Sachdeva, announced that he is investing US$1.6 billion to establish 20,100MW power generation plants across several states in Northern Nigeria, amount- ing to 2,000MW of new power within the next four years.

Additionally, President Tinubu approved the finalisation of a new US$1 billion agreement to bring the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria to 40 per cent self-sufficiency in local manufacturing and production of defence equipment in-country, by 2027 through a comprehensive new partnership with the managing arm of the Military-Industrial Complex of the Indian government.

Another Indian firm, Bharti Enterprises, a major first-generation corporation in India with interests in telecom, space communications, digital solutions, insurance, processed foods, real estate and hospitality has committed to investing additional $700 million in Nigeria, with work set to begin immediately. The Nigerian leader said on his watch, agreements must now pragmatically manifest in industries and jobs on ground in Nigeria.

Expressing gratitude to all Indian companies and individuals, who responded positively to his quest to improve Nigeria’s macro- economic and investment climate, Tinubu appealed: “Do not procrastinate. Don’t be frightened about investments in Nigeria. Bring it on. Ask your questions and make your requests.”