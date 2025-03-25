Tinubu Hails Ihedoha’s Contributions At 60

Share

President Bola Tinubu has commended the former Deputy Speaker, Emeka Ihedioha, for his contributions to the nation’s democracy and development as he turns 60.

The President in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, hailed the former lawmaker for having served as a worthy representative of his community, constituency, state and nation. Ihedioha, a journalist, has over thirty years of experience in politics, legislative, and executive governance.

Tinubu extolled the former deputy speaker for his commitment to creating a better future for Nigerians throughout his political journey.

The President believed that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha’s staying power lied in his enduring ability to connect and work effectively with Nigerians from all walks of life, which defined his tenure as a lawmaker, deputy speaker, and governor of Imo State.

