Tinubu Hails Historic Defection Of Gov Oborevwori, Okowa To APC

President Bola Tinubu has described the defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as “the greatest political tsunami ever witnessed in Nigeria.”

The landmark event, which saw the collapse of the entire PDP structure in Delta State—from ward to national levels—into the APC, was celebrated at a grand reception in Asaba.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu emphasized the unprecedented nature of the defection, noting that never before has a sitting governor moved to another party with the full complement of elected and appointed officials from their former party.

He urged Governor Oborevwori, Dr. Okowa, and their supporters to view themselves as “co-owners” of the APC, not tenants, in the collective pursuit of a stronger Nigeria.

The event was attended by APC National Chairman Suleiman Ganduje, Senior Special Adviser to the President, Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, and Imo State Governor and Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum Hope Uzodimma.

Ganduje hailed the defection as a historic and patriotic move, positioning Delta State for greater national relevance and development.

Shettima praised Governor Oborevwori’s progressive governance and bold decision, declaring him the APC leader in Delta State.

“This official defection has made you the leader of the party in the state. Together, we shall build the Nigeria of our dreams,” he said. He also commended Dr. Okowa, the PDP’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate, for maintaining a cordial relationship with his successor.

In his address, Governor Oborevwori stated that Delta, an oil-rich state, could no longer afford to remain in opposition. He described his defection as a “patriotic movement in the best interest of the state” and pledged to resolve any grievances within the new APC family.

Dr. Okowa echoed this sentiment, noting that Delta had been sidelined nationally for over a decade despite its significant economic contributions.

“We have not made a mistake in joining the APC,” he affirmed.

The reception was graced by dignitaries, including Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo and former Deputy Senate President Chief Ovie Omo-Agege.

The defection marks a significant shift in Delta’s political landscape, strengthening the APC’s foothold in the South-South region.

