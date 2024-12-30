Tinubu Hails Guards Brigade For Protecting FCT, Environs

Share

President Bola Tinubu has praised the Presidential Guards Brigade for protecting the seat of power, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs.

He gave the commendation at the West African Social Activities (WASA) organised by Guards Brigade to mark the end of the year 2024 in Abuja.

Tinubu, represented by the Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle, commended the Commander of the Guards Brigade Brig.- Gen. Adebisi Onasanya for his dedication to the safety of life and property.

He said: “I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the exceptional commitment and also appreciate the efforts of the commander, officers, and men of Guards Brigade at securing the seat of government, the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.

“You are always willing to sacrifice an extra hour of hard work of planning and coordinating your presidential security duties.

The ceremonial parade and operational endeavours are very much appreciated. “Your style in managing the security threat in the Federal Capital Territory has ensured the safety of not only the president, but that of other citizens, visitors, and diplomats.

“I therefore urge you to continue to be extraordinarily compassionate and empathetic in the conduct of your operations, and to always strive for excellence in existing your responsibilities.

I say thank you for your dedication and commitment to security and securing lives and properties, and for sacrificing your todays for our tomorrow.”

