Tinubu Hails Gov Sani For Restoring Peace, Devt In Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, commended Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for his leadership in restoring peace, unity, and development to the state.

The President, who was on an official visit to Kaduna, inaugurated several landmark projects, including the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development in Rigachikun, Igabi Local Government Area; the 300-bed Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital in Millennium City; and a fleet of 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu lauded Governor Sani for prioritizing peace and initiating reconciliation efforts among the state’s diverse ethnic and religious communities.

“I must acknowledge the leadership of Senator Uba Sani, who has remained focused on security and infrastructure since assuming office. We are here to celebrate tangible results,” the President said.

“Uba Sani is an agent of change, stability, love, unity, and progress. He has transformed a toxic and volatile environment into one of peace and stability.

“You are a good leader. I am proud to say Kaduna is back again, and I am happy to work with you.”

Tinubu also praised traditional rulers in the state for their support of Governor Sani’s administration, describing their role as critical in achieving lasting peace and progress.

In a symbolic moment, the President conferred the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on a former military governor of Kaduna State and prominent June 12 pro-democracy activist, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (rtd).

“Let me use this opportunity to correct an omission during the Democracy Day honours. I am now conferring the CFR on Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar,” Tinubu announced.

He also affirmed the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) on Governor Sani, in recognition of his contributions to democracy and national development.

Reflecting on his ties to Kaduna, the President said, “I share a longstanding and admirable relationship with Kaduna State, spanning politics, business, and the democratic struggle.”

Tinubu noted the significant security improvements in the state, recalling how, during the 2023 campaigns, travelling to Birnin Gwari required heavy military escort. “Today, I’m reliably informed that one can now travel there even at midnight without fear,” he said.

“Peace is the hallmark of development. I am proud to say Kaduna is rising again. I will work with you to ensure we achieve progress and prosperity across the state.”

In his remarks, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, thanked the President for his unwavering support to Kaduna State, praising Governor Sani for completing critical projects abandoned by past administrations.

In his address, Governor Sani expressed deep appreciation for the President’s backing of Kaduna’s development agenda.

“Mr. President, Kaduna State is grateful to you for supporting the implementation of our transport masterplan. True to your promise, you provided ₦100 billion in the 2025 budget for the construction of the Kaduna Light Rail Transit,” Sani said.

He also commended the President for assisting the state in addressing its security challenges.

“When we assumed office in 2023, Kaduna was under siege—besieged by banditry and deep-rooted mistrust. Our villages, once vibrant agricultural hubs, had become shadows of their former selves,” he recounted.

“Our highways were unsafe, but thanks to your interventions and our collective efforts, hope is being restored.”

