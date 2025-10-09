Tinubu Hails Gombe Gov Inuwa Yahaya’s Achievements On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, on his birthday, commending his administration’s remarkable strides in infrastructure, education, and healthcare development.

The President highlighted Yahaya’s achievements, including the construction and renovation of over 600 classrooms, the upgrade of five legacy secondary schools, improved performance in external examinations, and the establishment of fully functional primary healthcare centres across the state’s 114 wards.

He also lauded the Go-Health project, which prioritises healthcare access for vulnerable populations, describing it as a model for sustainable and inclusive governance.

President Tinubu joined Yahaya’s family, friends, and political associates in celebrating his contributions to the state since assuming office in 2019, noting that his initiatives reflect the values and objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President wished Governor Yahaya continued strength and good health to sustain his efforts in delivering quality governance and improving the lives of the people of Gombe State.