Tinubu Hails Folawiyo At 65

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Tijani Babatunde Folawiyo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Yinka Folawiyo Group, for his contributions to Nigeria’s economic development and job creation as he marks his 65th birthday.

In a personal tribute, President Tinubu described Folawiyo as “a beacon of Nigeria’s entrepreneurial excellence and a steadfast advocate for national progress.”

The President lauded Folawiyo’s strategic investments across critical sectors including energy, manufacturing, and digital infrastructure highlighting his role in reshaping the nation’s economic landscape and empowering citizens through job creation.

He also commended the business mogul’s visionary leadership and service on the boards of prominent institutions such as MTN Nigeria, Access Bank Plc, Ecobank Mali, and Coronation Bank.

“Through these roles, Folawiyo has been instrumental in attracting private capital into Nigeria while empowering countless Nigerians with opportunities to develop skills and thrive in a globally competitive economy,” Tinubu noted.

As Folawiyo’s family, friends, and associates celebrate the milestone, President Tinubu offered prayers for his continued health, strength, and success, wishing him many more years of purposeful service to Nigeria and humanity.

