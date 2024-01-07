Tinubu Hails FIRS Chairman, Adedeji At 46

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined others to celebrate the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, as he marks his birthday on Monday, January 8.

Tinubu’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, titled, ‘President Tinubu congratulates FIRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, on his birthday.’

The statement reads, President Tinubu “extolled the fine defining qualities of the young first-class graduate of accounting who steadily rose through the ranks in public service by dint of hard work, loyalty, and competence, noting his service as the Commissioner of Finance in Oyo State at the age of 33; the CEO of the National Sugar Development Council; Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, and now Chief Executive Officer of the nation’s apex tax authority.”

“Zacch is an innovator who consistently turns his creative ideas into change-making actions.

“He is a disciple of the ‘think-and-do’ school of changemakers. He will reform Nigeria’s tax system for the benefit of Nigerians.

“Give him a task, and it will be done and done well.”

President Tinubu wished the FIRS Chairman more strength and zeal in the discharge of his duties.

Adedeji was born on January 8, 1978, in Oyo State. A graduate of Accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, he served as Oyo’s Commissioner for Finance from 2011 to 2015 under former Governor Abiola Ajimobi.