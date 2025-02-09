Tinubu Hails Fayemi’s Contributions To Democracy At 60

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined other political gladiators to pay a glowing tribute to Dr Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

President Tinubu in a congratulatory message issued on Sunday recounted their shared history in the pro-democracy movement during the 1990s.

The President highlighted Fayemi’s brilliance, commitment, and strategic contributions to the fight against military dictatorship.

Tinubu also reflected on their struggles during the General Sani Abacha era, when civil rights activists and journalists faced repression.

He praised Fayemi for his role in establishing Radio Kudirat, a pro-democracy radio station named after Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, which helped amplify the movement’s voice against military rule.

Tinubu noted that after the deaths of Abacha and Chief MKO Abiola in 1998, the return to democracy required a shift in strategy.

Fayemi played a key role in this transition by founding the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) in 1999, promoting democracy and security across Nigeria and Africa.

The President also recalled Fayemi’s journey into political leadership, contesting in the 2007 Ekiti governorship election under the Action Congress (AC).

Despite an initial defeat to PDP’s Segun Oni, a legal battle spanning three years saw Fayemi declared the rightful winner in 2010.

President Tinubu’s tribute acknowledged Fayemi’s resilience, leadership, and dedication to good governance, celebrating his enduring contributions to Nigeria’s democracy and national development.

The President also highlighted Fayemi’s pivotal role in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013.

As opposition parties sought to merge and create a formidable force against the ruling party, Fayemi played a critical role in shaping the party’s structure and policies.

He chaired the panel that conducted the APC presidential primaries in Lagos, which produced Muhammadu Buhari as the party’s candidate.

As the Director of Policy for the APC/Buhari Campaign Council, Fayemi contributed significantly to the party’s historic victory in the 2015 presidential election, which ended the PDP’s 16-year rule and brought about the first peaceful transition of power from an incumbent president to an opposition candidate in Nigeria’s history.

Following this success, Fayemi was appointed Minister of Mines and Steel Development in President Buhari’s first term.

He later returned to Ekiti State and was re-elected as Governor in 2018.

Tinubu praised Fayemi’s leadership during his second tenure, acknowledging the challenges of governance amid economic difficulties but noting that he made a significant impact in improving the lives of Ekiti residents.

Fayemi’s tenure as governor saw him implement key reforms and policies aimed at boosting the state’s economic growth and social development.

As the 2023 presidential election approached, Fayemi once again demonstrated his loyalty and statesmanship.

Although he declared his ambition to run for the APC presidential ticket, he ultimately stepped down on the night of the convention in support of Tinubu.

The President described this move as an extraordinary show of humility, comradeship, and commitment to the party’s unity.

President Tinubu commended Fayemi’s contributions as an academic, author, administrator, and development expert.

He emphasized Fayemi’s lifelong commitment to public service and the advancement of Nigeria’s democratic ideals.

The President wished him continued health and fulfillment in the years ahead, recognizing his legacy as a key figure in Nigeria’s democratic journey and governance.

