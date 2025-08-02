Tinubu Hails Ex-VP, Sambo At 74

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday congratulated the former Vice President and elder statesman, Namadi Sambo, on his 71st birthday.

Sambo, who was born on August 2nd, 1954, served as the Vice President of Nigeria from May 19, 2010, to May 29, 2015, and was also the Governor of Kaduna State from 2007 to 2010.

Speaking in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described Sambo as a renowned architect.

Titled, “President Tinubu felicitates former Vice President Sambo on his birthday,” Tinubu noted that Sambo is a man of integrity and loyalty who is deeply committed to Nigeria’s unity and stability.

The President also wished Sambo many more years in good health and continued service to the nation.

“As a prominent leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sambo worked closely with President Jonathan, serving with dedication and maintaining a relationship of mutual respect in and out of office.

“President Tinubu appreciates Sambo’s continued leadership and statesmanship in Nigeria and the West African subregion, including his support for Kaduna State Governor Senator Uba Sani in advancing religious tolerance, peace, and stability statewide.

“Sambo led the ECOWAS Observation Mission to Ghana’s December 2024 Presidential Elections. Before this, he headed a similar mission in the Republic of Niger in December 2020 and the run-off poll in that country in February 2021,” the statement noted.