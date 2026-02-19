Tinubu Hails Ex-Senate President Anyim At 65

President Bola Tinubu has hailed the former Senate President, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, as he clocks 65 on Thursday.

In a tribute, the President said the former lawmaker’s longevity in politics attests to his ability to build bridges and work with stakeholders across the aisle.

Tinubu wrote: “With joy, I congratulate Chief Anyim Pius Anyim on his 65th birthday today, February 19. I join his family and friends in celebrating this milestone and pray that today brings him more joy and happiness.

“Since 1998, Chief Anyim has been a constant figure in Nigeria’s political landscape. His political longevity affirms his ability to build bridges and work with stakeholders across the aisle.

“He is one of our nation’s exemplary leaders. As President of the Senate, he stood up against attempts to besmirch the integrity of the National Assembly, choosing the uncomfortable and unpopular path.

“Serving as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim contributed his quota to deepening reforms and, as a prominent leader, has often advanced matters of unity, dialogue, and development.

“Anyim is a believer in the promise of a greater, more prosperous Nigeria and an invaluable ally in the progressive family.

“As he celebrates his 65th birthday, I wish him good health and strength, especially as our nation needs more patriots who will always ensure its peace, progress, and development.”