Tinubu Hails Ex-Enugu Gov, Nnanani At 65

President Bola Tinubu has commended the former Enugu sate governor, Sen. Chimaroke Nnanani for his contributions to the nation’s democratic journey as he clocks 65.

Tinubu in a press release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday particularly hailed Nnamani for his remarkable service as Governor of Enugu State from 1999 to 2007 and his membership of the Southern Governors Forum.

The President noted that the reforms Nnamani championed in healthcare, education, and infrastructure left a lasting legacy on the state and significantly improved its people’s lives.

He acknowledged Nnamani’s unwavering commitment to national unity, dialogue, and development, as well as his intellectual depth and medical expertise, which have continued to enrich Nigeria’s policy evolution.

“As you mark this milestone, I wish you good health, renewed strength, and more years of fruitful service to the nation,” the President concluded.

