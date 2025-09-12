Tinubu Hails Etsu Nupe At 73, 22nd Years On Throne

President Bola Tinubu on Friday congratulated the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, on his 73rd birthday and 22nd anniversary on the throne.

In a congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described the monarch as a patriot who has consistently used his influence to foster unity, peace, and reconciliation across the country.

The President prayed for the monarch’s long life, wisdom, and a peaceful, prosperous reign over the Nupe Kingdom.

“Etsu Nupe has contributed immensely to nation-building. He has used his revered position to promote unity, harmony, religious tolerance, peace and reconciliation in the country.

“His humility, courage and leadership experience have been brought to bear on his responsibilities as Chairman, Abuja Mosque and Chairman Coordinating Committee of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

Born in 1952, Alhaji Abubakar served in the military, holding key operational positions before retiring as a Brigadier-General. He ascended the throne in 2003 as the 13th Etsu Nupe.