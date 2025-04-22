Tinubu Hails Emir Of Ilorin At 85

Share

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, for his unwavering commitment to nation-building, demonstrated through his consistent advocacy for unity, peace, and progress as he marks his 85th birthday. Is

Sulu-Gambari is a former Justice of the Court of Appeal and the pioneer Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice in the old Gongola State.

After his call to the Bar in 1968, he became a judge of the High Court of Borno State in 1977, and was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 1983.

The President also commended the Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers and thanked the Emir for his services to Nigeria as Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, at different times.

Tinubu joined the Emir’s family, the Ilorin Emirate, and the people of Kwara State in celebrating the royal father on this milestone.

He prayed that God Almighty would grant the Emir renewed strength and good health to enjoy many more peaceful and impactful years on the throne.

