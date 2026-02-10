Tinubu Hails Emeka Offor On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm congratulations to Sir Emeka Offor, oil magnate, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, on his birthday on Tuesday.

Offor is the Chief Executive Officer of Chrome Group, one of West Africa’s leading oil and gas conglomerates, and a former Chairman of ERHC Energy Inc. He is also the founder of the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation.

Tinubu described Offor as a business leader with a strong sense of community and humanity, noting that he has deployed his resources to undertake numerous humanitarian endeavours, including in health services, education, youth empowerment, and global programmes.

The President remarked: “Sir Offor is a fine advocate of Nigerian enterprise and one of the shining examples of Nigeria’s irrepressible entrepreneurs.

“I urge him to sustain his efforts in impacting the lives of children and communities across the nation through his foundation.”

As Offor marked the special day, the President wished him good health and continued success in his endeavours.