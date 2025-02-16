Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm congratulations to the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on his 65th birthday, recognizing his contributions to governance, democracy, and national development.

El-Rufai, a prominent administrator, scholar, and politician, is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and is widely regarded for his resourcefulness and intellect.

He served as the governor of Kaduna State for eight years and previously held key positions, including Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 2003 to 2007.

In a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, President Tinubu praised El-Rufai for his unwavering commitment to democratic principles, his meritorious service to the nation, and his mentorship of the younger generation.

The President also acknowledged El-Rufai’s significant role in the formation of the APC and his contributions to the party’s victories in the 2015, 2019, and 2023 general elections.

Tinubu wished El-Rufai good health, strength, and continued success in his service to Nigeria.

