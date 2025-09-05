Tinubu Hails Egbetokun’s Dedication To Service On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on his birthday yesterday.

The President joined the ranks, officers, and management of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to celebrate Egbetokun, whose commitment to the safety and security of the nation has continued to attract commendations. He said: “Under your leadership, the Nigeria Police Force continues to demonstrate courage and resilience in the face of evolving security challenges in our country and worldwide.

“As you celebrate this special day, I salute your dedication to service, your efforts to uphold law and order, and your pursuit of reforms to strengthen the integrity of the police.” Tinubu prayed for renewed strength, wisdom, and courage for the IGP as he continues to serve the nation.