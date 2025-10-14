Tinubu Hails EFCC Chairman Olukoyede’s Commitment To Anti-Corruption Fight

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, for his unwavering dedication to the fight against corruption, transparency in governance, and reforms within Nigeria’s anti-graft institutions as he marks his birthday.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, the President lauded Olukoyede for demonstrating professionalism, courage, and integrity in steering the EFCC towards achieving its core mandate of ridding the nation of economic and financial crimes.

Tinubu particularly praised the EFCC Chairman for establishing a special task force on currency offences, which has intensified the fight against naira abuse and the dollarisation of the economy, as well as for introducing a strategic framework to tackle cybercrimes and other acts of economic sabotage.

The President prayed for God’s continued guidance and protection over Olukoyede, expressing confidence in his determination to strengthen Nigeria’s anti-corruption systems and restore integrity to public institutions.

“May Almighty God bless his resolve to free our nation from the economic ills that have hindered our collective progress,” Tinubu said.