Tinubu hails ECCAS’ support for ECOWAS’ on sanctions against Niger junta

President Bola Tinubu has expressed excitement at the solidarity of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) on the sanctions. y the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) against the military junta in Nigeri Republic.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President expressed the feeling yesterday at the Presidential Villa when he received the Special Envoy of President Ali Bongo Ondimba and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Gabon, Mr. Hermann Immongault. He said the special message of support and solidarity from President Bongo, who doubles as the Chairman of ECCAS, expressing the full support of ECOWAS resolutions on the unconstitutional takeover of government in Niger, proved once more that military interference in democratic governance was not acceptable anywhere, and certainly, no longer so on the African continent.

He said: “I appreciate the solidarity and support of President Bongo on the situation in Niger.

“We are working not to compound the problem. We have well-meaning people who have intervened. “I understand the fear of our people on any form of military action. We are working to keep the sanctions in place and we are following them to the letter.”