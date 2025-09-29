Tinubu Hails Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, on the occasion of his birthday on Monday.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President joined the Badaru family, friends, and well-wishers to celebrate the minister, describing him as a consummate administrator and dedicated public servant.

Badaru, who served as Governor of Jigawa State from 2015 to 2023, holds the traditional titles of Sardauna Ringin and Walin Jahun.

President Tinubu commended Badaru for his unwavering commitment to national service, recalling his notable leadership in Jigawa State, where he championed key interventions in security, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

He prayed that God Almighty would grant the Minister more years of good health, strength, and wisdom to continue serving the nation diligently.