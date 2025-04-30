Tinubu Hails Dangote’s Appointment To World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab

Share

President Bola Tinubu has described the appointment of Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, to the World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab as “apt,” citing his extensive private sector experience and transformative contributions to job creation in Africa.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu praised Dangote’s strategic investments and innovation, which have positioned the Dangote Group as one of Africa’s leading conglomerates.

The group’s diverse portfolio spans cement, fertilizer, salt, sugar, oil, and gas, with the $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals standing out as Africa’s largest single private investment.

“Dangote’s appointment is well-deserved, given the numerous employment opportunities created through the Dangote Group and its pioneering role in driving economic growth,” Tinubu said.

He urged Dangote to leverage his expertise to advance transformative ideas and initiatives that will impact emerging markets globally.

The World Bank announced Dangote’s appointment on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, as part of an expansion of the Private Sector Investment Lab, which focuses on promoting private capital investment and job creation in developing economies.

The lab’s expanded membership includes global business leaders such as Bill Anderson, CEO of Bayer AG; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chair of Bharti Enterprises; and Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

According to the World Bank, the new phase of the lab aims to scale up solutions to attract private investment and foster job creation, aligning with its mission to prioritize employment as a cornerstone of global development.

