Tinubu Hails Capital Market Boom, Pledges Deeper Reforms For Investors

Nigeria’s capital market is enjoying an unprecedented renaissance, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is claiming it as proof that his economic reforms are bearing fruit.

Speaking in Brazil on Tuesday during a state visit, President Tinubu commended the “Remarkable growth” of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and broader capital market since his administration took office over two years ago, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, stated in a release on Wednesday.

According to him, the President pointed to soaring market capitalisation, surging trading activity, and new investment opportunities as evidence of renewed investor confidence.

“Our markets must be a trusted engine of enterprise and prosperity,” Tinubu declared, while receiving the leadership of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

“My government will continue to pursue reforms that unlock capital, protect investors, and drive innovation, so that our economy works for every Nigerian.”

The President praised the NGX board and SEC for steering the market through a period of volatility to deliver record performance, pledging to sustain reforms that align with his Renewed Hope Agenda. He reiterated his ambition to position Nigeria as Africa’s premier investment destination.

SEC Director-General Dr. Emomotimi Agama highlighted the newly signed Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, describing it as one of the continent’s most comprehensive frameworks.

He said the Act provides regulatory clarity and stronger protections that could propel the market toward a ₦300 trillion valuation while spreading wealth more equitably.

NGX Group Chairman Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga credited Tinubu’s bold reforms with nearly tripling trading volumes and market value under the current administration.

He pressed for the fast-tracking of state-owned enterprises’ listings—particularly NNPC Limited—and called for tax incentives to sustain momentum.

Group CEO Temi Popoola echoed the optimism, stressing that NGX must be repositioned as a global hub through upgraded infrastructure, deeper product innovation, and stronger partnerships.

He underscored the importance of retail participation, noting that digital platforms could democratise investing and make the rally more inclusive.

For Nonso Okpala, Director at NGX, the capital market’s vibrancy reflects the growing stability of Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment under Tinubu’s policies.

He urged Nigerian corporates to take advantage of this momentum by listing on the Exchange, broadening participation in wealth creation.

As Tinubu prepares fresh reforms to deepen the market, the administration is framing the stock exchange not merely as a barometer of investor sentiment but as a central pillar of Nigeria’s economic transformation.