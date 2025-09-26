Tinubu Hails Alimosho APC Leader On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Adebisi Yusuf, the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Alimosho Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos State, on the occasion of his birthday.

The congratulatory message was contained in a press statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement also added that in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Yusuf chaired several committees, including public accounts (local) and commerce, where his impact was immensely felt.

“I join your family, friends, and the people of Lagos State to celebrate you today and always. You have proven your mettle as a people’s leader, mobiliser of consciences, lawmaker, financial expert, humanitarian, and, more importantly, reliable political ally.

“As the leader, you have steadied the turf, rallying members and resources for our administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. This agenda aims to spread prosperity and transform the lives of Nigerians at the critical stratum of society—the grassroots.

“Owing to your pedigree of excellence and dedicated stewardship, you served as a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Alimosho Constituency 1, for 12 years—from 2011 to 2023. You also served as Chairman of Ipaja/Ayobo Local Council Development Area.

“Through the Prince Hope Turns to Reality Foundation, a non-profit organisation you founded, you have made a difference in the lives of many, providing healthcare and empowerment to vulnerable individuals and communities in Alimosho, Lagos.

“On this special day, I wish you many years of good health, wisdom, and strength as you continue to provide leadership and guidance in your community and beyond,” the statement read.