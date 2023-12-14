Tinubu Hails Akpabio, Says He’s God’s Will For Me

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said the 10th Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio is in God’s will for his life.

Tinubu who made this remark said with Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, on his side, he would succeed.

Speaking at a colloquium to mark Akpabio’s 61st birthday in Abuja on Thursday, President Tinubu said he was governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, and Akpaio was a commissioner who was inquisitive about the happenings in Lagos in a bid to run for the same office in his state.

Tinubu, however, recalled how inquisitive Akpabio was as a commissioner (in Akwa Ibom), saying he did well as governor of Akwa Ibom State.

He said, “Having Senate President Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right Honourable Abbas, on my side is enough for me to succeed, and we will succeed.

“I believe in the person of Senator Godswill Akpabio. He is truly in God’s will for his life. I was governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, and he was a commissioner.

“As a commissioner, he was extremely inquisitive about what was going on in Lagos. I didn’t know then that he wanted to be a governor.

“As governor, he transformed Akwa Ibom tremendously.”