President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday appraised the strength of African democracy and the shared commitment to progress and unity across the continent.

President Tinubu gave this applause in his speech at the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s newly elected President, John Dramani Mahama in Acra.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour, Tinubu who highlighted the significance of the peaceful transition of power in Ghana described it as a testament to the resilience of democracy in Africa.

Also, he called for a renewed focus on addressing challenges such as poverty, youth unemployment, and regional instability while fostering unity and collaboration among African nations.

“It is time that Africa’s critics stop forgetting the strides your nation, Nigeria, and others have made by continuing to ask us to prove ourselves.

“We have nothing to prove to anyone except ourselves,” Tinubu declared.

The Nigerian leader praised President Mahama’s patriotism and vision, expressing confidence in his ability to lead Ghana towards further progress.

Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering support for Ghana, calling for stronger bilateral ties and regional integration to achieve shared prosperity.

“The bond between Nigeria and Ghana is strong and cannot be broken.

“May your administration bring profound success and progress for your people and our region,” Tinubu added.

Highlighting the legacy of African leaders like Kwame Nkrumah and the need for unity, Tinubu urged African nations to resist external forces seeking to sow division, emphasizing dialogue and collaboration as essential tools for resolving differences.

President Mahama, who previously served as Ghana’s leader from 2012 to 2017, was sworn in following a tightly contested election.

His return to power marks a new chapter for Ghana, with promises to prioritize economic recovery, job creation, and regional stability.

The ceremony, held in Accra, was attended by numerous African leaders, dignitaries, and members of the international community, further showcasing Ghana’s role as a beacon of democratic governance in Africa.

