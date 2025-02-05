Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined host of other political gladiators to congratulate the Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on his 65th birthday.

In a statement released on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu praised Governor AbdulRazaq for his unwavering commitment to public service, good governance, and national development.

The President commended the Kwara governor’s leadership, particularly his role in mobilizing state governors to collaborate with the Federal Government in tackling pressing national challenges.

Tinubu also lauded AbdulRazaq’s dedication to policies that enhance governance, economic growth, and social development across Nigeria.

Highlighting the governor’s contributions to Kwara State, Tinubu acknowledged his strides in education, healthcare, agriculture, and social welfare initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for residents.

“The people of Kwara State are fortunate to have a leader who prioritizes economic and human capital development,” Tinubu said, expressing confidence in AbdulRazaq’s ability to sustain his transformative agenda.

The President prayed for the governor’s continued strength, good health, and wisdom to further serve his people and the nation effectively.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who assumed office in 2019 and secured re-election in 2023, has been at the forefront of various progressive reforms in Kwara State.

As Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, he has played a key role in strengthening governance at the subnational level.

