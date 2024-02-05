Tinubu Hails AbdulRazaq At 64

President Bola Tinubu on Monday joined Kwarans to wish the Executive Governor of the State and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) a happy birthday.

President Tinubu in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale eulogised the Governor on the occasion of his 64th birthday anniversary.

Tinubu praised the well-bred, spartan, and professional politician whose extraordinary tenure has fundamentally altered the state’s political course.

The governor’s activities, ideas, and projects have been praised by the president for addressing the pressing needs of the Kwara people.

READ ALSO:

In particular, he mentioned the KwaraLEARN programme, which aims to restructure education and give teachers more authority in order to better prepare the State’s burgeoning youth for prosperity in the future.

In addition, Tinubu praised the governor for his poise, discipline, and honesty, all of which have increased the public’s opinion of him and expanded the acceptance of progressivism in the state.

Along with additional years of prosperity, the President wished the governor health and strength to continue serving the people.