Tinubu Hails Abati For Outstanding Contributions To Media At 60

President Bola Tinubu has hailed former spokesman to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Reuben Abati, for his outstanding contributions to the media as he clocks 60.

In a personal tribute to the veteran journalist on Friday, the President wrote: “I extend my warmest felicitations to Dr Reuben Abati, renowned journalist and former presidential adviser, on his 60th birthday, November 7, 2025.

“A public intellectual, author, columnist, law graduate and broadcaster, Dr Abati has distinguished himself wherever he has traversed: in the university as a student and later as a Graduate Assistant, as Chairman of the Editorial Board of The Guardian, as a writer and presently as a television anchor.

“His insightful articles, regular interventions and television analyses have continued to enlighten and inspire.

“I commend Dr Abati for his service to Nigeria as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Goodluck Jonathan, as well as his outstanding contributions to the media.

“Dr Abati’s patriotism and passion as a public commentator who consistently brings his creativity, versatility and cross-sectoral experience to bear on issues of national interest, both on traditional and social media, are noteworthy.

“I congratulate Dr Abati, whom I fondly call Rubi Rubi, on the presentation of three books on his birthday, titled: “Portraits: People, Politics and Society”, “A Love Letter and Other Stories”, and “How Goodluck Jonathan Became President”.

I join the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), family members, and friends in celebrating this notable writer.

On this occasion of Abati’s 60th birthday, I pray that Almighty God grant him a longer life, good health, and the inspiration to continue serving the nation and humanity.”