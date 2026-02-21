Tinubu Group Hails Olanipekun On Int’l Dispute Resolution Honour

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Ideological Group (BAT-IG) has congratulated renowned legal luminary, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), on his recognition in the Chambers and Partners Global 2026 Rankings as a Senior Statesman in Dispute Resolution.

The group, in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, described the honour as a testament to Olanipekun’s decades of sustained excellence, principled advocacy and immense contributions to constitutional law and jurisprudence in Nigeria.

Olanipekun, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association and Principal Partner at Wole Olanipekun & Co., was commended for his towering presence at the Bar, which the group said has shaped legal thought, strengthened democratic institutions and deepened the rule of law in the country.

According to BAT-IG, the senior advocate has consistently been at the forefront of landmark electoral and constitutional cases that have defined political transitions and clarified constitutional interpretations in Nigeria.

The group praised his mastery of advocacy, profound understanding of constitutional law and steadfast commitment to justice, noting that these qualities have earned him a place among the most respected legal minds in Africa and beyond.

The group further acknowledged Olanipekun as a long-standing ally whose ideological convictions, it said, resonate with the progressive ideals championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. While recognising the ethical demands of the legal profession, BAT-IG stated that his “spirit, intellect and unwavering belief in progressive governance” reflect a commitment to national development and democratic consolidation.

Describing him as “a statesman of the law, a constitutional architect and a custodian of democratic order,” the group said the latest global recognition affirms his enduring impact on Nigeria’s legal and democratic landscape.

BAT-IG wished Olanipekun long life, sound health and continued success, expressing hope that his wisdom would continue to guide the legal profession, inspire younger generations of lawyers and strengthen Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

